FHQ Scraps Zonal SARS Over Tiamiyu’s Death

Force Headquaters (FHQ) has disbanded the police zonal intervention squad at Obada Oko, near Abeokuta, Ogun State, following the death of Remo Star Football Club’s top player, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

The police officer accused of arresting the player is attached to the Obada Oko based squad.

The squad is to be shut along with eleven other zonal intervention squad established by the zonal assistant inspectors general of police nationwide.

Deputy inspector general of police in-charge of criminal investigation, Peter Ogunyanwo announces the closure in Sagamu, while accompanying Governor Dapo Abiodun on a condolence visit to the family of the player, whose death led to Monday violent protests in Sagamu.

The deputy inspector general of police says the zonal intervention squads and their officers are to be handed over to the state police commands.

He explains that the officer involved in the situation leading to the death of the footballer had been dismissed from the force, while other officers are being investigated.

The police chief says the killing of the player will compel the Force Headquaters to undertake more reform and flush out triger happy policemen from the police force.

Governor Abiodun also condoles the family.

The death of the player, according to the governor, is being handled at the highest level of the police force, assuring them that justice will be done in the case.

READ ALSO]Mali President Set For Talks With Jihadists To End Attacks

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter