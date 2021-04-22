FG Townhall Meeting Wants State Police Force, Decentralized Judiciary

The town hall meeting on national security organized by the presidency, has recommended the establishment of a state police force, in the face of the mounting security challenges
The meeting held in Kaduna recently, says the proposed state police force will further empower the state governors to handle security issues in their respective domains
Information minister, Lai Mohammed who made this known, says that the meeting wants both national and states assemblies to back the proposed state police force
The meeting, according to the minister, also recommended the decentralization of the judiciary through constitutional amendment, as well as the autonomy for the local government
The minister promises that the recommendations will be tabled before the meeting of the national economic council, holding today in Abuja.
