FG Seeks Amendment Of Finance Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent to the House of Representatives a bill seeking the amendment to the finance act 2019 recently passed by the national assembly.

The speaker,Femi Gbajabiamila , reads Buhari’s letter on the bill during the Tuesday plenary of the house.

The amendment that Buhari is seeking includes forwarding the effective date of the implementation of the 7.5 per cent value added tax till February 1, 2020.

Also, the bill seeks to amend the annual fees payable.

The bill also seeks to exempt animal feeds from the payment of vat, and alters the tax holiday incentives for investors in the agriculture sector.

 

