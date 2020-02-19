FG Says Time Not Ripe For Service Chiefs To Quit

The presidency says the time is not ripe for the armed forces chiefs to leave the service

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, gives this indication at a book launch in Abuja after newsmen asked him why the service chiefs are being retained amidst calls for their removal

Responding, Boss Mustapha admits that Nigeria is facing difficult security situation, but explains that what is needed now is synergy within the military formations facing the insurgents and the intelligence community

Mustapha warns that this is not the time to create a crack and division within the military fighting the terrorists, otherwise the terrorist’s organization will exploit to weaken the capability of the military

He says the time is not right for now for President Buhari to sack the service chiefs

He assures that the service chiefs will go at the appropriate time when all procedures had been followed

The national assembly and several interest groups had called for the sack of the service chiefs

READ ALSO]Eight Die In Autocrash In Niger

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter