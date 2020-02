FG Says Terrorists Using Social Media To Recruit In Nigeria

Terrorists are using the social media for recruiting new members to perpetrate crimes and carry out attacks in Nigeria.

Communication and digital economy minister, Doctor Isa Patanmi who raises the alarm adds that terrorists are also using the social media for communicating with their members.

Patanmi raises the alarm in Abuja at a lecture on leadership in counter terrorism and counter violent extremism.

The minister explains that terrorists are exploiting encrypted communication and dark web to spread propaganda and coordinate their attacks in Nigeria.

He urges security agencies to approach their anti-terrorism fight with adequate data through technology, such as robotic and machine learning, artificial intelligence, internet of things(IOT) and big data analytical.

