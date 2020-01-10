FG Says Over 90,000 Varsities Staff Enrolled Into IPPIS

The presidency says more than 90,000 of staff in the federal universities had enrolled in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, made this known, at a meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with leaders of the academic staff of universities (ASUU).

According to the minister, they are among the 137 thousand and 16 staff, including lecturers and non-academic staff on the payroll of federal universities.

She asks ASUU to encourage all its 40,926 members to enrol on the platform, adding that a desk had been created in the office of the accountant general of the federation for the registration of lecturers.

The minister pledges that the; peculiarities of the academic staff in the federal universities will be accommodated in the implementation of the payroll system.

She, however, expresses concern that anomalies discovered in the federal university structures had shot up their running costs

Ahmed lists the anomalies as including cases of lecturers working in two universities, contract staff, tax reduction on pay as you earn and multiple employment.

