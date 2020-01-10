FG Says Over 90,000 Varsities Staff Enrolled Into IPPIS

Home FG Says Over 90,000 Varsities Staff Enrolled Into IPPIS

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

FG Says Over 90,000 Varsities Staff Enrolled Into IPPIS

The presidency says more than 90,000 of staff in the federal universities had enrolled in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, made this known, at a meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with leaders of the academic staff of universities (ASUU).

According to the minister, they are among the 137 thousand and 16 staff, including lecturers and non-academic staff on the payroll of federal universities.

She asks ASUU to encourage all its 40,926 members to enrol on the platform, adding that a desk had been created in the office of the accountant general of the federation for the registration of lecturers.

The minister pledges that the; peculiarities of the academic staff in the federal universities will be accommodated in the implementation of the payroll system.

She, however, expresses concern that anomalies discovered in the federal university structures had shot up their running costs

Ahmed lists the anomalies as including cases of lecturers working in two universities, contract staff, tax reduction on pay as you earn and multiple employment.

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Assembly Approves LG Caretaker Committees

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account