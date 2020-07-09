FG Says Nigeria Will Not Participate In 2020 WAEC Exams

The presidency has ruled out the participation of Nigeria’s secondary schools in the forthcoming senior secondary schools certificate examination of the West African Examination Council (WAEC)

It had earlier ordered the re-open of schools to prepare students in primary six, JSS three and SSS three for their external examinations

The presidency on Wednesday, says that WAEC which fixes the examination to hold between August 4 and September 5, could not determine when schools will re-open in Nigeria

Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, announces this while addressing the state house correspondents at the end of the virtual meeting of the federal executive council at the presidential villa

He says the council will prefer students in Nigeria losing one academic year than exposing them to dangers

Adamu advises state governments which had announced the re-opening schools, to prepare students for WAEC examination, to reconsider their decisions

The minister also explains that minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuibe, was misquoted by the media that schools will re-open for primary six, JSS three and SSS three students

