FG Says It Is Not Fighting Corruption To Impress

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The presidency says it is not fighting corruption in order to attract favourable ranking by transparency international (TI) and other global anti-corruption organizations.

Transparency international in its 2019 report had ranked Nigeria as one Fourty Sixth most corrupt nation out of 150 countries it surveyed.

Information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Buhari administration will not allow itself to be distracted in its anti-corruption campaign because of transparency international’s latest ranking.

Mohammed spoke on the issue in London at an interview session with some foreign media organizations.

The minister dismisses allegation that Buhari administration is being selective in its anti-corruption war, citing some high profile APC members who had been convicted for corruption.

Mohammed explains that APC leaders convicted included serving senators, and former governors.

 

