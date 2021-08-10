FG Probes Nigeria’s Woeful Outing At Tokyo Olympic

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, SPORT, 0

Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has directed a full investigation to unravel the causes behind the disqualification of 10 Nigerian athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Last month, long jumper Ruth Usoso, Favour Ofili, and eight others were disqualified from the Tokyo games by the athletics integrity unit after they failed to undergo the three mandatory out-of-competition tests.

Dare, in a statement said the ministry did everything possible to ensure the disqualified athletes achieved their dreams of being Olympians.

The minister also said to ensure such an incident does not happen again, the new medical and anti-doping commission has been established.

On the performance of the athletes which was overshadowed by the controversy generated by the $2.7m puma kits deal, dare said the ministry would investigate what transpired.

He described the 2020 Olympics outing as Nigeria’s best in 13 years

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Olympic: Nigeria’s Medal Hopeful List Out

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

August 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account