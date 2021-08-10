FG Probes Nigeria’s Woeful Outing At Tokyo Olympic

Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has directed a full investigation to unravel the causes behind the disqualification of 10 Nigerian athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Last month, long jumper Ruth Usoso, Favour Ofili, and eight others were disqualified from the Tokyo games by the athletics integrity unit after they failed to undergo the three mandatory out-of-competition tests.

Dare, in a statement said the ministry did everything possible to ensure the disqualified athletes achieved their dreams of being Olympians.

The minister also said to ensure such an incident does not happen again, the new medical and anti-doping commission has been established.

On the performance of the athletes which was overshadowed by the controversy generated by the $2.7m puma kits deal, dare said the ministry would investigate what transpired.

He described the 2020 Olympics outing as Nigeria’s best in 13 years

