FG Picks Ogun As Agric Scheme’s Pioneering State

The presidency has picked Ogun State as one of the states to pioneer its agricultural mechanization programme.

Ogun state, according to agriculture and rural development minister, Mohammed Nanono, is chosen for the mass production of cocoa and rice.

The minister announces this during a visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor welcoming the programme says his administration is investing massively in growing of cotton and rice, as well as revival of 6,000 hectares of oil palm plantation in the state.

The State, according to the governor has established a data base of prospective farmers in the state.

Abiodun explains that the state is interested in investors to partner it in palm oil production who must also establish a palm oil refinery in the State.

 

