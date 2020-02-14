FG Offers N36m Prize For Coronavirus Drug

FG Offers N36m Prize For Coronavirus Drug

The presidency has offered a n36 million prize to any Nigerian scientists who find a cure to the Coronavirus which is now ravaging countries worldwide.

Science and technology minister, Doctor Ogbonaya Onu, made the pledge at a sent forth party for the retiring director of chemical technology in the ministry in Abuja.

The n36 million offer, according to the minister is to encourage Nigerian scientists to venture into innovative researches and to reposition Nigeria in the comity of nations.

Onu also says that it will also show the world that Nigeria has the capability to fund solution to problem plaguing humanity.

 

