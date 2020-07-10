FG Launches Made in Nigeria Covid-19 Testing Kit

The federal government has launched a made-in-Nigeria diagnostic kit for Covid-19 testing.

The test kit is designed, developed and validated by a group of Nigerian scientists.

Acting director-general of the national biotechnology development agency, Professor Alex Akpa at the launch of the kits in Abuja, says it is very accurate, sensitive and compare favourably with conventional test kits available.

Science and Technology Minister, Chief Ogbonaya Onu, says about 10 million units of the testing kit, which according to him, is affordable, had been produced.

