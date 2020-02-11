FG, labour reach a deal to avert electricity workers strike

The presidency and leaders of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have reached a fresh deal to prevent another round of nationwide blackout

Labour and employment minister, Senator Chris Ngige and top leaders of the union, met in Abuja on Monday, ahead of the 14 day deadline issued by electricity workers to meet their demands

The deadline was issued by the union last January 29, with a threat to call out electricity workers to shut down the power sector, over the failure of the power generation companies to pay the entitlements of over 2,000 staff of power holding company of Nigeria

Labour minister, addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting says both parties had agreed that the outstanding entitlement should be paid within the next sixty days

Ngige says that his ministry will reach out to the power plant operators on the issue and the casualization of staff in the sector.

 

