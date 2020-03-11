FG Invites ASUU For Talks As Varsities Lecturers Strike Spread

The Presidency has invited academic staff union of universities to talks over the two week warning strike embarked upon by lecturers in public universities over the non-payment of their February salaries

Other issues on ASUU agenda for strike are the 2009 and 2013 agreements with the presidency yet to be fully implemented

Labour minister, Senator Chris Ngige, says that ASUU leaders had been invited to a meeting on Thursday in Abuja to explore ways of ending the warning strike by the lecturers

ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, however, says a formal notice of the ongoing warning strike will be forwarded to the appropriate federal authorities, ahead of any talks with the presidency

ASUU after the weekend meeting of its national executive council in Enugu directs lecturers to embark on the warning strike

The main grouse of the striking lecturers is the refusal of the presidency to release their February salaries over their non-enrolment into the integrated payroll and personnel system.

