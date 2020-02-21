FG Insists On Regulating The Social Media

The presidency has insisted on its plans to regulate the social media, saying the fake news the platform is promoting has emerged as a new security threat

Information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who gives this indication at a news conference in Abuja, says no nation seeking development, Security and stability will allow irresponsible use of the social media

The minister says he was in talks with Facebook and google over the issue

He also says that a stakeholders committee will be inaugurated to chart the way forward on the issue of social media in Nigeria

The minister explains that the security situation is being worsened by fake news in the social media.

He cautions religious leaders against making inflammatory comments, capable of aggravating the security situation.

