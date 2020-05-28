FG Inauguarates Mega Yam Storage In Benue

Federal government is to inaugurate a storage facility of medium and small enterprises for the storage of 200,000 tuber yam in Benue State

The facility is sited at Zaki Biam international market

The project is being undertaken by the National MSME Clinic

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had inaugurated the pilot scheme of the clinic with the production of shea butter, fashion industry, as well as groundnut production in Bauchi and the production of liquid soap

Read Also]Covid 19 Deaths Top 100,000 In US Four Months After Outbreak

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter