FG Declares Amotekun Illegal

The presidency has declared the South West joint security outfit ‘Amotekun’ as illegal

It warns that the law will take its natural course against any exercise associated with the organization, Administration and participation in the security outfit.

Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, who made this known in a statement, says that security is the exclusive preserve of the federal government

The Minister says that his office was not consulted on the formation of the security outfit, otherwise, he would have offered proper information and guidance.

The 1999 constitution, according to him, established the army, air force, the navy, the police and several para military bodies for the defence of Nigeria.

According to Malami, no state government, whether singly or in a group had the powers to set up any form of organization or agency for the defence of Nigeria and its constituent parts.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that governors in the South West region will meet and take position on the declaration of their joint security outfit as an illegal body by the presidency

Fayemi speaking in Ado Ekiti, says he could not react to the federal government’s position as an individual.

He explains that the South West governors are yet to be fully briefed on the position canvassed by the justice minister.

In another development, the Southern and Middle belt forum has asked the South West governor to ignore the position of the federal government on the region’s joint security outfit ‘Amotekun’.

The forum which held and emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, describes the position of the federal government as an abuse of the rights of federating units to secure their areas from attacks.

The forum asks the justice minister why he sees nothing unconstitutional in the operation of the hisbah in several North West states and civilian joint task force in parts of the North.

The Governors, according to the forum should not scrap the security outfit, but compels the Justice Minister to go to court to stop it.

