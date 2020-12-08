FG Cuts Five Naira In Petrol Pump Price, From Dec 7

The presidency has agreed to cut the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre

With the cut, the pump price of petrol will now be N162.44 per litre

The new pump price template will come into effect as from Monday, next week

Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, announced the new pump price to newsmen, after an extensive meeting with labour leaders in Abuja, on Monday, which lasted till midnight

Ngige, however, says the price cut does not mean that the deregulation of petrol price has been suspended President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, confirms the price cut

