FG Cuts Five Naira In Petrol Pump Price, From Dec 7

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ECONOMY, GOVERNANCE, 0
Petrol price

The presidency has agreed to cut the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre

With the cut, the pump price of petrol will now be N162.44 per litre

The new pump price template will come into effect as from Monday, next week

Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, announced the new pump price to newsmen, after an extensive meeting with labour leaders in Abuja, on Monday, which lasted till midnight

Ngige, however, says the price cut does not mean that the deregulation of petrol price has been suspended President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, confirms the price cut

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Again, Presidency says it has no plan to raise price of petrol

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account