FG Blames Russia For Delay In Lagos-Calabar Coastal Rail Project

Presidency says the proposed Lagos-Calabar coastal rail project is being delayed by the Russian construction firm.
Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, says a deal was signed with Russia, following a high bill of $11.1 billion proposed by Chinese firms.
Amaechi addressing newsmen in Abuja, says Russia and Nigeria reached agreement on the rail project during a state visit by President Buhari to Russia last October.
The minister recalls that Russian president, Vladimir putting directed a Russian firm to partner with Nigeria on the construction of the rail line.
He, however, says that the Russian firm had not submitted a bill of quantity on the project, adding that efforts to get a feedback from the Russian firm had failed.
The minister assures that the Ibadan-Kano segment of the Lagos-Kano standard gauge rail project will be completed before Buhari leaves office in 2023.