FG Blames Russia For Delay In Lagos-Calabar Coastal Rail Project

Presidency says the proposed Lagos-Calabar coastal rail project is being delayed by the Russian construction firm.

Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, says a deal was signed with Russia, following a high bill of $11.1 billion proposed by Chinese firms.

Amaechi addressing newsmen in Abuja, says Russia and Nigeria reached agreement on the rail project during a state visit by President Buhari to Russia last October.

The minister recalls that Russian president, Vladimir putting directed a Russian firm to partner with Nigeria on the construction of the rail line.

He, however, says that the Russian firm had not submitted a bill of quantity on the project, adding that efforts to get a feedback from the Russian firm had failed.

The minister assures that the Ibadan-Kano segment of the Lagos-Kano standard gauge rail project will be completed before Buhari leaves office in 2023.

