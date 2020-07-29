FG Begins Test-Run of New Coaches for Itakpe-Warri Rail Line

Itakpe-Warri Rail Line

A test-run of newly acquired coaches for the newly completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line has begun.

The rail line comprises 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta and Warri.

Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi in a tweet, says the 276 kilometre rail line links Warri to Ajaokuta, where an integrated steel plant is located.

Construction works began on the rail line 33 years ago in 1987, to transport iron ore from mines around Itakpe to the steelworks in Ajaokuta.

However, the project was abandoned for several years before construction work continued during president Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office.

