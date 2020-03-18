FG Bans Officials From Travelling To 13 Nations

Presidency has banned all its officials from going on foreign trips until further notice, due to the spreads of codvit-19 globally

The restriction affects trips to 13 countries, including the UK, the US, China, Iran, Italy, France, South Korea, Germany, Norway, Holland, Switzerland and japan, where the virus is endemic

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, announces the travel restriction at the inaugural meeting of the presidential task force on codvit-19 at the Presidential villa, Abuja

Mustapha explains that the travel bans affects all officials and staff in the federal ministries and departments

He adds the ban affects all kind of meetings in the affected 13 countries, such as bilateral, multi-lateral, seminars, and workshops until further notice…

 

