FG Assures Recovery of Economy Early 2021

The presidency has predicted that the Nigerian economy will recover in the first quarter of 2021.

Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, gives this indication while receiving members of the board of federal Inland Revenue service (firs) in her office in Abuja.

The minister says she is optimistic of the recovery of the economy before April 2021, because the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has been minimal in Nigeria, because of the proactive measures in the health sector.

Ahmad explains that value-added tax and stamp duty have both assisted in generating more revenue for the government, following a sharp drop in oil revenue. She asks F.I.R.S to do more in its revenue drive, to enable federal government to meet its other obligations and debt servicing which requires more revenue.

