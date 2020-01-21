FG Asks States To Dissolve LGS’ Caretaker Committee

The attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, has asked the state governments still running local governments with caretaker committees to immediately dissolve them.

The minister says running of local governments with caretaker committees is unconstitutional, and hindering the much needed grassroot development at the grassroot.

Malami gives the directive in a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and the state’s justice minister, asking them to dissolve the state’s local government’s caretaker committees.

The minister asks the state governments to conduct elections into the local governments for elected council chairmen and councillors to run them

Malami explains a local government caretaker committee is a breach of section seven, sub section one of the amended 1999 constitution.

