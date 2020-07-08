FBI Accuses China of Desparate Moves to Overtake the Us

The director of the FBI has said that acts of espionage and theft by china’s government is posing the “greatest long-term threat” to the future of the US.

Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington, Christopher Wray described a multi-pronged disruption campaign by china in a desperate bid to overtake the US.

He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise us coronavirus research.

China, according to the FBI director, is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has been highly critical of china amid the coronavirus outbreak, repeatedly blaming the country for the global pandemic.

In another move, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that the administration was looking at banning Chinese apps – including the hugely popular tiktok.

