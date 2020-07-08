Fate of Magu Hangs in Balance As His Abuja Homes Are Searched

Security operatives have searched homes of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja

Searched by the operatives are his private house in Karu, and the official residence in Maitama

Magu, who was arraigned before a presidential panel of inquiry on Monday, spent hours with the panel again on Tuesday, at the presidential villa, Abuja

Again, Magu was returned to police custody after the sitting of the panel on Tuesday

Magu is facing several weighty allegations, most of which were levelled against him by the justice minister, Abubakar Malami

The allegations include alleged diversion of some of the recovered loot by EFCC

Unconfirmed report says that the panel had recommended the suspension of the EFCC chairman, pending the outcome of the investigations.

