Fashola Reveals The Abortive Plot To Bomb Lagos In 2013

Former Lagos State Governor Raji Fashola has revealed a plot to bomb Lagos in 2013 by some terrorist elements

Fashola, now works and housing minister, says explosives loaded in 17 suitcases were smuggled into Lagos metropolis, for the bombing mission

The former governor, however, explains that the plot was foiled at the last minute, by the timely intervention of the suitcases of the explosives

Fashola speaking at the fourth public lecture of the united action for change in Lagos, says the explosive suitcases were not discovered by security agencies

He says the suitcases were intercepted through information provided by members of the public, leading to the seizure of the explosive and over 20 suspects who smuggled them into Lagos

The former governor explains that the suspects were tried at new courts being built then in Badagry axis to avoid public knowledge of the incident

