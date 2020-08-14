Family of Seven Dies of Suspected Food Poisoning In Zamfara

Food Poisoning

Seven members of the same family, have died of suspected food poisoning in Zamfara state.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, at Aku Village in Bungudu Local Government area, after they finished eating a meal prepared from corn.

The victims included two women and their five children.

Their husband escaped death because he was not at home when his wives finished preparation of the meal.

After the meal, the women and their five children started developing stomach ache, leading to the death of three of them on the spot.

Four others rushed to Bungudu general hospital were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital by doctors.

