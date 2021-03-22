Fake Doctor Jailed 54 Years

A Yola high court has jailed a fake medical doctor 54 years for practicing with fake documents
The fake doctor, Ibrahim Mustapha, is a principal medical doctor in the Adamawa State Hospital Service Management Board before his arrest
Mustapha was said to have performed several operations on patients before he was detected
Justice Nathan Musa in his ruling says the prosecution proved his case beyond reasonable doubts Apart from the 54 year jail term, the judge ordered that the auctioning of all the properties of the convict and the money realized from the sale be remitted into the treasury of Adamawa State government
YOU CAN ALSO READ: NMA Wants More Doctors In Ogun Public Hospitals