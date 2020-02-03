Eyimba Through To Caf Confederation Cup Quaterfinals

Nigeria’s Enyimba international of aba are through to the quarter-finals of the CAF confederation cup after thrashing host, san Pedro of Ivory Coast, 5-2.

Two quick goals from Abdulrahman Bashir and Victor Mbaoma gave the Nigerian side early lead within three minutes of the last group d match played in Abdijan.

The home side reduced the goal tally through Jimoh’s goal in the sixth minute before Augustine Oladapo restored the margin in the 25th minute while zani bi narrowed the scoreline for the Ivorien side before half time.

Enyimba scored two more goals in the last 15 minutes of the encounter through Mbaoma and Dimgba.

The group leader, Hassania Agadir of morocco, were stunned 3-nil at home by Paradou AC of Algeria.

 

