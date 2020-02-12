Explosion Rocks Edo APC Leader’s Residence

An explosive device has exploded in the residence of the APC chieftain in Benin City, as the fight over the control of the party structure deepens.

Explosion rocked the House of the Secretary of the Oshiomhole faction of the party, Lawrence Okah at 12.30 am on Tuesday.

The explosion shattered parts of the building, and created a crater on the ground of the house.

A team of police bomb disposal team later visited the house and safely removed unexploded explosive device.

The APC chieftain conducting newsmen round the building, accuses Governor Godwin Obaseki of being behind the attack and firing of gunshots into his bedrooms by gunmen on Tuesday, last week.

 

