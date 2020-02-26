Expert Offers Tips On Extreme Heat

Home Expert Offers Tips On Extreme Heat

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Expert Offers Tips On Extreme Heat

An expert has asked members of the public to take adequate water to stay Hydrated, following the unbearable heat being experienced across Ogun State in the past days.

He advised people to avoid wearing of dark coloured cloth, especially for children, as well as ensure enough ventilation in homes.

The expert, Doctor Olatunde Oniwide, who is a community medicine and primary care officer at Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, also calls for the regular monitoring of the blood pressure to ensure that it is on the normal range.

Oniwide speaking to Rockcity Fm also advised members of the public to consume fresh fruits and vegetables, and to avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages during this period.

He attributes the extreme climatic condition on the heat waves resulting from a gas mix in the atmosphere which absorbs the infrared radiation emitted by the earth’s surface.

Other precautionary measures, according to him is for people to stay indoors between 12 noon and 3pm daily.

The extreme climatic condition, according to him, could result in illnesses such as heat rashes, dehydration, psychological stress and dizziness which could lead to unconsciousness or death.

 

READ ALSO]FHQ Scraps Zonal SARS Over Tiamiyu’s Death

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account