Ex Unilag Lecturer Jailed 21 Years For Raping Admission Seeker

A former lecturer at the University of Lagos, Afeez Baruwa, has been jailed 21 years for raping an 18 year old lady, seeking admission into the institution.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High court, in her ruling says she could imagine the emotional trauma that the lady, went through in the grip of the lecturer.

The lecturer, according to the judge, had offended the lady, the Nigerian society and god in raping her.

She says the prosecution had proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced the lecturer to a maximum of 21 years.

READ ALSO]Taraba Gov Explains Why He Stays In Abuja

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter