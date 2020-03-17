Europe Set For Full Border Closure As It Battles Spread Of CODVIT-19

The European commission is planning to ban all non-essential travel throughout Europe’s Schengen free-travel zone as more countries close their borders to try to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said she would ask leaders to implement the measures on Tuesday.

Ms Von Der Leyen said during a video conference that long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats would be exempt as well as cross-border and healthcare workers and people transporting goods

The measures would be in place for at least 30 days.

The Schengen agreement allows people to move freely between EU countries without border checks. Citizens of non-Schengen EU member states will also be invited to apply the travel ban, including the UK.

READ ALSO]Public Varsities Non Academic Senior Staff Join ASUU In Rejecting IPPIS

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter