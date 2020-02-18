EU Agree To Deploy Military Force To Stop Arms Shipment To Libya

Home EU Agree To Deploy Military Force To Stop Arms Shipment To Libya

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday have agreed to a new naval and air mission to stop more arms from reaching warring factions in Libya.

The mission will focus on the eastern Mediterranean where there are reports of arms trafficking.

The move came after Austria lifted its veto on sea patrols over concerns they could lead to an increase of migrants trying to reach Europe.

Speaking at a news conference, the EU’S foreign policy chief, Joesp Borrell, said that the sea and air mission would have a robust mandate:

The vessels, according to him, are not there to just say ‘hello’ but to act if there is a trafficking of arms.

 

READ ALSO]Court Stop INEC From Deregistering Parties

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account