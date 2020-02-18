EU Agree To Deploy Military Force To Stop Arms Shipment To Libya

European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday have agreed to a new naval and air mission to stop more arms from reaching warring factions in Libya.

The mission will focus on the eastern Mediterranean where there are reports of arms trafficking.

The move came after Austria lifted its veto on sea patrols over concerns they could lead to an increase of migrants trying to reach Europe.

Speaking at a news conference, the EU’S foreign policy chief, Joesp Borrell, said that the sea and air mission would have a robust mandate:

The vessels, according to him, are not there to just say ‘hello’ but to act if there is a trafficking of arms.

