Ethiopian Leader Replies Trump Over Claim To His Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has responded after US President Donald Trump appeared to take the credit for his Nobel Peace Prize.

Mr Abiy replying to a reporter’s question in South Africa’s capital Pretoria, said he does not have “any clue about the criteria, how the Nobel committee select an individual for the prize”.

He explains that he is not working for the prize, but for peace which is a very critical thing for the region.

The Ethiopian leader asks the US president if he wants to complain to go to the Nobel Prize committee in OSLO

In October last year, Mr Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after he signed a peace deal with Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki concerning the two countries’ long and bitter war.

But in an election rally, Mr Trump implied he should have got the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although he did not name the Nobel Peace Prize winner or the country, it is clear that Mr Trump was referring to Mr Abiy as he is the only head of state to win the prize since Mr Trump was elected in 2016.

