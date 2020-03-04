Ethiopia Accuses US Of Siding With Egypt In Dispute Over Nile Dam

Ethiopia has said the US position on the controversial Nile river mega-dam project is “totally unacceptable”.

The US is negotiating between Ethiopia and Egypt in the ongoing dispute over the grand Ethiopian renaissance dam that some fear could lead to war.

US President Donald Trump has reassured Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of his support on the ongoing dispute over the grand Ethiopian renaissance dam.

Reports say president trump held a phone conversation with President Sisi on Tuesday on the $4bn mega-dam project which will be Africa’s biggest hydroelectric power plant upon completion.

Ethiopia accused the US of overstepping its role as a neutral observer after the US said the dam should not be completed without an agreement.

Ethiopia’s foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew described the US statement as “undiplomatic”, adding that Ethiopia want Americans to play a constructive role. Any other role is unacceptable.

 

