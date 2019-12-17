Estonia Apologizes Over Minister’s Mocking Of Finland PM

Estonia’s President has apologised after the country’s interior minister described Finland’s new Prime Minister as “a sales girl”.

Estonia President Kersti Kaljulaid says she is “embarrassed” by the comments of Mart Helme, 70, who leads the Finland’s populist far-right party.

Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, 34, is the world’s youngest prime minister.

The Estonia minister Mr Mart Helme made his controversial remarks on his party’s radio talk-show.

The Finland Prime Minister has spoken about growing up in a disadvantaged family. She worked as a sales assistant before going to university and embarking on a Political career.

She was the first person in her family to finish high school and attend University.

Mr Helme said his comments had been misunderstood, but offered an apology to finish prime minister, adding that he had intended to “acknowledge that it is possible to work oneself up from a low social level also into top politics.

 

