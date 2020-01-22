Enugu Says It Could Survive Without Allocation

Enugu State government says it could survive without receiving allocation from the federation account
At the moment, the state government says it is the only state governments surviving without the monthly allocation
Governor Ifeanyo Ugwuanyi made this known at the launch of revised Enugu State business agenda in Enugu
The Governor explains that the secret of his administration’s financial buoyancy is its rising internally generated revenue, which according it, is only behind that of Lagos State
Ugwuanyi says that is why his Administration had been paying the salaries and pensions to those on its payroll as at when due.