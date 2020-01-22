Enugu Says It Could Survive Without Allocation

Enugu State government says it could survive without receiving allocation from the federation account

At the moment, the state government says it is the only state governments surviving without the monthly allocation

Governor Ifeanyo Ugwuanyi made this known at the launch of revised Enugu State business agenda in Enugu

The Governor explains that the secret of his administration’s financial buoyancy is its rising internally generated revenue, which according it, is only behind that of Lagos State

Ugwuanyi says that is why his Administration had been paying the salaries and pensions to those on its payroll as at when due.

