Enugu Rangers and Nouadhibou FC played out a 1-1 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup clash in Enugu on Sunday, a result which does little for either side’s hopes of advancing from the group phase.

The Nigerian and Mauritanian sides are placed third and fourth respectively, both with two points, in group ‘A’ of the competition.

They trail third-placed Al Masry of Egypt by four points, while compatriot side Pyramids FC have qualified for the quarter finals with four wins

They will return to confederation cup action in the last weekend of the month, with both away in Egypt: Rangers face Pyramids in Cairo and Nouadhibou will come up against Al Masry in Alexandria.

