Enugu Rangers Disappointed In Clash With Mauritanian Club

Home Enugu Rangers Disappointed In Clash With Mauritanian Club

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Enugu Rangers Disappointed In Clash With Mauritanian Club

Enugu Rangers and Nouadhibou FC played out a 1-1 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup clash in Enugu on Sunday, a result which does little for either side’s hopes of advancing from the group phase.

The Nigerian and Mauritanian sides are placed third and fourth respectively, both with two points, in group ‘A’ of the competition.

 

They trail third-placed Al Masry of Egypt by four points, while compatriot side Pyramids FC have qualified for the quarter finals with four wins

 

They will return to confederation cup action in the last weekend of the month, with both away in Egypt: Rangers face Pyramids in Cairo and Nouadhibou will come up against Al Masry in Alexandria.

 

READ ALSO]SON Renews Campaign Against Substandard Cylinders From Market

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account