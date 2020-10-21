The Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the tension generated by the Endsars protests in all parts of the country.

The senators in a resolution during Tuesday plenary, also direct the police to protect the Endsars protesters against hoodlums who are attempting to hijack their protests.

Also, they pleads with Endsars protesters to end their agitations on the streets, while the presidency is addressing their demands

Among several demands, the senators ask Buhari to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to identify officers of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS), and ensure their arrests and prosecution The proposed panel, according to the senate, should include eminent Nigerians who are respected by youths.

