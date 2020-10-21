Endsars Protests: Senate Asks Buhari To Address Nigerians

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0
Senate Asks Buhari To Address Nigerians

The Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the tension generated by the Endsars protests in all parts of the country.

The senators in a resolution during Tuesday plenary, also direct the police to protect the Endsars protesters against hoodlums who are attempting to hijack their protests.

Also, they pleads with Endsars protesters to end their agitations on the streets, while the presidency is addressing their demands

Among several demands, the senators ask Buhari to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to identify officers of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS), and ensure their arrests and prosecution The proposed panel, according to the senate, should include eminent Nigerians who are respected by youths.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE Lekki Shooting: 27 Protesters Injured, Says Sanwo Olu

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

October 2020
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account