Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Lagos State to contain the hijacking of the ongoing Endsars protests by criminals.

The curfew, according to the governor, in a special broadcast on Tuesday morning, takes effect from 4 pm on Tuesday until further notice.

He warns that only people who are on essential services should remain on streets as from 4 pm on Tuesday.

Sanwo Olu says that his administration has watched how the peaceful protests degenerated into a monster, threatening the well-being of the society.

The governor says that in the process, lives and limbs had been lost as criminals and miscreants hiding under the Endsars protest unleashed mayhem on innocent people in the state.

He warns that his administration will not allow anarchy in the state.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Command has warned against any form of protests, gatherings or procession in the state

The state command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, says that adequate security personnel are being deployed to enforce the 24-hour curfew. Adejobi says that shortly before the curfew announcement on Tuesday, some policemen had been critically injured at the Orile Iganmu police station by a group of hoodlums.

