Emir Blames North’s Insecurity on Sexual Immorality

Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubair Maigwari has expressed concern over the high level of immorality in the north

According to the emir, sodomy, lesbianism in public are now the order of the day in all parts of the north, adding that people indulge in it with pride

The emir speaking at a Jumat service in Kaduna attributes the growing level of insecurity in the north on such immoral acts He says that God is angry at people in the north over the high level of immoral acts, adding that is why the insecurity and confusion is growing in the region

