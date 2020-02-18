Emir Asks North To Anticipate Scrapping Of Quota System

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi has asked leaders in the north to change or the region will end up destroying itself

The dependence of the region on federal character, quota system must end

The emir speaking at the sixtieth birthday of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna, warns that there will be a day when a constitutional amendment will address the issues such as federal character and quota system

The traditional ruler explains that the rest of the Nigeria cannot be investing in the education of their children, producing graduates who could not secure jobs because they come from wrong states

The emir says that no leader in the north could be happy due to several problems facing the country, when it harbors about 87 per cent of poverty in Nigeria

North, according to the emir also has millions of children’s out of schools, nine of its states accounting for 50 per cent of malnutrition in the country, as well as scourges of insurgency, armed banditry and the Almajiri system

He explains that the solution to the severe problems facing the requires a group of leaders that that people would consider to be mend to resolve

READ ALSO}Nigerians Still Have Confidence In Nigerian Judiciary-Rockcity Pop

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter