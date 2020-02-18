Electronic Glitch Halts Voting In Dominican National Poll

Municipal elections in the Dominican Republic have been suspended four hours after voting began due to a problem with the electronic voting system.

The head of the electoral body says that half of the electronic devices used in the nationwide poll did not work properly causing virtual ballot papers not to load properly

Electoral officials are investigating the cause of the glitch.

A new date for the election has not yet been set.

It is the first time that municipal elections have been suspended.

More than seven million voters were eligible to cast their ballot in the election to choose candidates for almost 4,000 posts in 158 municipalities.

Long queues formed outside the polling stations as the ballots failed to load.

The electronic system was being used in 18 of the most populous municipalities, where 62% of Dominicans were entitled to vote.

