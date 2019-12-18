Electricity Crisis Deepens As Power Plants Face Gas Scarcity

Electricity Crisis Deepens As Power Plants Face Gas Scarcity

Disruption in gas supply has cut power generation by the nation’s power plants, according to the advisory power team in the office of the Vice President

Reports from the team says the power generated by the power plants dropped from 3,878 megawatts last Sunday to 3,844 megawatts on Monday

The advisory power team says 2,965.5 megawatts of electricity could not be generated by the power plants due to non-availability of gas

Another 506 megawatts, according to the report was also lost to the high frequency caused by the gas shortage

The national electricity grid had been facing fresh unstable supply, following a nationwide strike by electricity workers which crippled the power infrastructures.

 

