Elders Sets Up Committee To Mediate In Ganduje/Emir Dispute

Northern elders council has set up a committee to intervene in the ongoing cold war between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi
The ten member committee, headed by a former head of state, general Abdulsalam abubakar, has Governors Aminu Maisari and Kayode Fayemi as members.

Other members are General Muhammadu wushishi, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Dalhatu Tafida, Umar Murtalab, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and sheikh Ibrahim Saleh
The committee’s secretary, Adamu Fika, in a statement says both Governor Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, had been contacted on the proposed intervention
The elders council last week, had expressed concern over the deepening dispute between the emir and the governor, warning it portend danger for the cohesion of the north
The cold war was heightened when the governor carved out four new emirates from the Kano Emirates.

 

