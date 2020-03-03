El Rufai Rules Out Negotiation, As Bandits Killed 51 In Kaduna Villages

Suspected armed bandits have raided several villages in Kaduna State, killing 51 persons and injuring several others.

The communities attacked include Kerewa, Zare-Yawa, Un-guwar, Marina Rago, Hashi-Mawa in Kerewa ward of Igabi and Giwa local government areas.

The bandits invaded the villages on Sunday, shooting people indiscriminately and setting houses on fire.

Councillor representing Kerewa ward, Mallam Dayabu Kerewa, told newsmen that the gunmen were not bandits, but boko haram elements.

He says the bandits moved from house-to-house killing people including children and their mothers.

According to the councillor, about 50 bodies recovered after the attack have been buried.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that his administration will not negotiate with armed bandits attacking communities in Kaduna State

The governor says that security forces have been directed to wipe out the bandits by taking the battle to them in their hideouts in the forests.

READ ALSO]Osun:Oyetola Reverses Aregbesola’s Education Policies

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter