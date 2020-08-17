Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has again come out strongly in support of presidential power shift from the north to the south in 2023

All political parties, including APC and PDP, according to the governor, should pick their presidential candidates from the south for the 2023 polls

El-Rufai, making the fresh call on a television programme, says his calls are based on the unwritten agreement among all the major parties

He cites the shift of power from south to the north at the end of the tenure of former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007

The governor says although he does not believe in the zoning of power, it is honourable to honour the existing agreement on the shift of power between north and south

YOU CAN ALSO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter