Ekweremadu Advocates Single Term Rotational Presidency

Former Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, has advocated for a single term rotational presidency.

The proposal, according to him, will fast track the rotation of presidential powers among sections and groups in the country.

Ekweremadu, who is the chairman of the senate committee on electoral reform, made the call in Lagos at the 2021 Nigerian bar association Ikeja branch law week.

According to him, the proposal will spare Nigeria’s political system of the usual distraction and manipulation that always accompany the quest by a serving president for a second term in office.

Ekweremadu also says the proposed single term rotational presidency will avoid the divisiveness and excess which always characterize the second term campaign.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:South Africa’s Former President, Jacob Zuma, Begins Prison Term

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter