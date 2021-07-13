Ekweremadu Advocates Single Term Rotational Presidency

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ELECTION, GOVERNANCE, POLITICS, 0

Former Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu, has advocated for a single term rotational presidency.

The proposal, according to him, will fast track the rotation of presidential powers among sections and groups in the country.

Ekweremadu, who is the chairman of the senate committee on electoral reform, made the call in Lagos at the 2021 Nigerian bar association Ikeja branch law week.

According to him, the proposal will spare Nigeria’s political system of the usual distraction and manipulation that always accompany the quest by a serving president for a second term in office.

Ekweremadu also says the proposed single term rotational presidency will avoid the divisiveness and excess which always characterize the second term campaign.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:South Africa’s Former President, Jacob Zuma, Begins Prison Term

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

July 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account