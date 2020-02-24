Ekiti Worried Over Rapist Teachers In Public Schools

Ekiti Worried Over Rapist Teachers In Public Schools

Ekiti State Government has expressed concern over the rising cases of some teachers in the state’s public secondary schools having sex with their students.

It says that preliminary investigations by its justice ministry shows that at least three schools in the state are neck deep in the scandal.

The state attorney general, Olawale Fapohunda raising the concern at a meeting with state executives of Nigeria Union of Teachers in his office in Ado Ekiti, says his office is working with the police to further investigate the allegations.

He reminds the union executives that having sex with a girl under the age of 18 years is a rape because under the law, no child can give consent for any sexual activity

 

